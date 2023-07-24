



Kjetil Nernes and Karin Park have been forging their own distinctive musical path with Årabrot for two decades, with the forthcoming Of Darkness and Light marking the Norwegian duo’s tenth full-length effort. The latest taste of the album’s esoteric offerings comes in the form of “You Cast Long Shadows,” following up on the “We Want Blood” single released last month; Park explains that the song stems from one of two demos written by Nernes for the new album by Sebastian Bach, calling it a “grungy Crowleyan occult murder ballad” owing to the band’s unfamiliarity with Bach’s material. Both demos were rejected by Bach’s management, with Park concluding that “It’s probably a better fit for Årabrot anyway!” Accompanying “You Cast Long Shadows” is a visualizer animated by Kartess from a cartoon by Krent Able.







With the title referencing “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” by Nietzche, the album follows similar philosophical themes of perseverance and overcoming limitations of the self; as Nernes is a decade-long survivor of throat cancer, he explains, “You’re down in the dirt, but you have to climb out of it and find a way to make it all better.” Of Darkness and Light follows the Heart EP released in December of 2022, and sees Årabrot working with acclaimed musician/producer Alain Johannes (Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey). The album marks the band’s first effort to be recorded entirely in their Djura Missionshus, a.k.a. The Church of Årabrot. Of Darkness and Light is due for release on October 13 via Pelagic Records in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats; pre-orders are available now.





Årabrot

Pelagic Records

Djura Missionshus

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)