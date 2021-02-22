



With the band’s ninth full-length studio album nearing its release, Årabrot reveals the new music video for the track “Kinks of the Heart.” Directed by Thomas Knights and Kassandra Powell with photography by Harry Nelder of Obscure Film Collective, the cinematic video is the first of two from the upcoming Norwegian Gothic, presenting guitarist/vocalist Kjetil “Tall Man” Nernes and Karin “Dark Diva” Park traveling the countryside spreading their noise rock polemics to various individuals with their own kinks, vices, and dark secrets. “Kinks of the Heart” follows the album’s introductory single, “The Lie,” which premiered on Brooklyn Vegan on January 28, and is now available to preview via Bandcamp.







With the title playing on the Grant Wood painting, Norwegian Gothic is according to Nernes, “the culmination of everything Årabrot has done musically the past 10 years,” and “a good indication of what to come” from the band, drawing on their philosophy that “rock & roll is our religion.” Produced by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Black Eyed Peas, Paradise Lost, Hexvessel), the album features guest performances by Lars Horntveth (Jaga Jazzist), cellist Jo Quail, Tomas Järmyr (Motorpsycho), Anders Møller (Turbonegro, Ulver), and Massimo Pupillo (Zu). Due for release on April 9 via Pelagic Records, Norwegian Gothic will be released in digital, CD, and double-vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)