



Pelagic Records has revealed the first single from the forthcoming EP from Årabrot, in which the the Norwegian duo presents a rendition of Nancy Sinatra’s 1967 hit “Lightning’s Girl.” Available now via all major streaming outlets, the song is described by Årabrot’s Kjetil Nernes as “Nancy Sinatra at the most ballsy,” praising the spirited and vicious vocal performance of his wife and band mate Karin Park on the cover; he goes on to explain that he and Park had obsessed over Sinatra’s collaborations with producer Lee Hazlewood long before first hearing the song on the radio. Careful not to overtly state Årabrot as being in the same league (though it would be appropriate given the band’s acclaim), Nernes also comments, “Sid and Nancy, Sonny and Cher, Kurt and Courtney, Dolly and Kenny… these male/female duos might not always be golden, but they are always lethal one way or the other.” The single comes from the forthcoming Heart EP, due for release via Pelagic Records on December 2; following up the band’s ninth album, 2021’s Norwegian Gothic, the EP also features covers of Coil’s “Going Up,” T-Rex’s “Children of the Revolution,” and “Green Fire” by Miklós Rózsa, along with the Årabrot original “Preludium.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)