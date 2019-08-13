



Over the course of 25 years, Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk has reinvented itself with the incorporation of varying musical styles; once darlings of the futurepop scene of the late ’90s to becoming an electro/indie rock sensation, to releasing the purely instrumental retro/electronic Exit Popularity Contest in 2016. Now, the band has announced a new EP, titled Nein Danke! (“No thank you”), that blends aspects of analog instrumentation with the electronic pop sounds of the late ’70s and early ’80s that initially inspired front man Stephan L. Groth. Comprised of three all new tracks, the EP will be released in CD, digital, and 12-inch vinyl formats on October 4 via the group’s longtime label Tatra Records and Groth’s own Pitch Black Drive, with distribution through Broken Silence and AudioGlobe; two of the three tracks from Nein Danke! are now available as a special digital teaser via Bandcamp and the Apoptygma Berzerk website.







In addition, Apoptygma Berzerk has announced a string of live dates this month, beginning in Hannover, Germany on August 15, and continuing until August 24 in Oslo; among these dates will be the band’s appearance at W-Festival in Waregem, Belgium on August 18. As well, the band is slated to appear at DarkMad Festival in Madrid, Spain on October 26; a full listing of live dates can be found via the band’s website.

On November 11, 2018, Apoptyga Berzerk issued an anniversary edition of the Soli Deo Gloria debut album, originally released on Tatra Records on November 11, 1993. Complementing the reissue was the SDGXXV companion released on March 22m 2019, featuring remixes along with reworked and rerecorded versions of songs from Soli Deo Gloria; both the reissue and the remix album were released via Artoffact Records.

