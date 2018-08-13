Apoptygma Berzerk celebrates 25th anniversary of debut album with new remastered edition





Norwegian futurepop mainstays Apoptygma Berzerk will release remastered deluxe CD and vinyl editions the band’s debut album Soli Deo Gloria, via Artoffact Records in honor of its 25th anniversary. As the original version was released on November 11, 1993 via Tatra Records, the 25th anniversary edition will be released on November 11, 2018, completely remastered from the original master tapes. The CD version includes seven bonus tracks, four of which were previously unreleased, while the special purple and clear splattered vinyl LP edition will be limited to 250 copies; as well, a black and clear splattered vinyl version will also be limited to 250 copies, with a purple vinyl edition limited to 300, and unlimited standard black vinyl. The new artwork for the 25th anniversary release of Soli Deo Gloria was designed in collaboration with Apoptygma Berzerk front man Stephan Groth. Pre-orders for the record are now available via Lo-Fi Merchandise in Europe and Artoffact Records/Storming the Base in North America.

Adding to the anniversary celebration, Apoptygma Berzerk will also release an album of remixes titled SDGXXV, due for release in early 2019; SDGXXV will not only feature remixes, but also reworked and rerecorded versions of songs from Soli Deo Gloria, with details about the contributed bands coming soon.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)