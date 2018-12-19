Apoptygma Berzerk announces remix companion to 25th anniversary debut reissue





Celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary, Artoffact Records released a special edition of Norwegian futurepop and electro/rock act Apoptygma Berzerk’s Soli Deo Gloria in late 2018. Now, the band has announced a special companion album featuring tracks reworked from the original album, titled SDGXXV. Available for pre-order now with a release date of March 22, 2019, SDGXXV will be available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp; among the artists contributing to SDGXXV are Clock DVA, Portion Control, Mortiis, Cronos Titan, Ancient Methods, Codex Empire, and more. The album contains all four tracks from the EP of the same name that was included on the special edition of the parent album. The band states that while re-imagining Soli Deo Gloria was not an easy task, the remixes were conceived as reinterpretations “that are not only spectacular in their own right, but also go down to the roots of what made the original Apop record so special,” with Artoffact further stating that SDGXXV “not only does justice to the original album concept, it also breathes new life into a true masterpiece.” The 25th anniversary reissue of Soli Deo Gloria was released on November 11, also in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, available to purchase now on Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)