



Finland based dark ambient/drone project Crystal Cage will release a limited edition two-cassette box set of four EPs, previously only available in digital formats, via Anywave. The EPs consist of the sci-fi influenced darkwave releases II and III, the eerie Romantiek Aan Het Einde Van De Wereld with vocals from Death of Codes’ Meg Wilhoite, and the atmospheric doom metal of Deimos/Daedalia featuring the singing of AVASU founder Somniare. The package features holographic artwork by Myriam Barchechat and Rogelio Egbert based on Egbert’s work on image computing. Recorded between November 2018 and late 2019, the set chronicles Crystal Cage’s evolution, with each of the four EPs in the set building off of a single from its predecessor. Released on December 20, 2019, the digital edition is available via Bandcamp, with the two cassettes releasing on January 19.







Additionally, Crystal Cage released on January 1 Upon a Black Sky, now available via Bandcamp. The EP’s six tracks all feature the band further collaborating with Somniare, and is a name-your-price item.





Crystal Cage

Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Anywave

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)