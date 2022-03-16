



Antibody – the industrial/techno project founded by Jan Lauströer – has announced the release of a new EP, titled I Don’t Understand. Following up on the 2018 Revolution Dance album, the new release showcases two brand new songs, along with a bevy of remixes created by fellow luminaries of beat-driven industrial, EBM, and techno; among them are C/A/T, Matt Hart, FabrikC, and Xotox. Due for release on March 30 via DarkTunes Music Group, the I Don’t Understand EP will be followed by Antibody’s first ever live show at the Resistanz Festival in Sheffield, U.K.; taking place from April 15-17, the event will also feature performances by Rotersand, iVardensphere, The Gothsicles, Matt Hart, Cyferdyne, Empirion, Empathy Test, Straftanz, and more. Additional information on the festival can be found on the Resistanz website.





Antibody

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

DarkTunes Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Resistanz Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Corporation

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)