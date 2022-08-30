



In 1997, two indepednent imprints were born out of the necessity of their respective founders to release their music on their own terms – Derek Rush (Dream into Dust) with Chthonic Streams, and Lee Bartow (Navicon Torture Technologies) with Annihilvs Power Electronix. As the two have had a strong association over the years with supporting each other’s artists and events, they are now celebrating their shared 25th anniversary with Apex XXV; naturally, the event is a showcase for the two label’s shared love of esoteric underground industrial, noise, experimental, and otherwise indescribable audio esoterica, with performances by the the likes of Snowbeasts, LVMMVX with The Vomit Arsonist, Dodssang Tempel, and headlined by Compactor and Post ScriptVM, all helping to celebrate “25 years of antisocial media.” Apex XXV will also include specialty merch items like commemorative coins designed by Jorden Haley – a.k.a. Bird ov Prey – as well as grab bags selected from past Apex releases. Additionally, the organizers state, “It’s costly to do any event, and Lee has had an uptick in medical expenses (both personal and for his beloved cats), so consider picking up the above and other items at the Annihilvs Bandcamp,” featuring numerous releases from the likes of Theologian, Navicon Torture Technologies, Lament Cityscape, and more. Taking place on September 2 in the heart of Lovecraft Country – Providence, RI, at Mayday – Apex XXV marks the first event curated by Bartow since before the pandemic; with no advance tickets, entry is $10 at the door.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)