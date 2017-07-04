Anneke van Giersbergen's band VUUR releases single, launches album contest, announces tour dates





VUUR – the progressive metal project fronted by Dutch vocalist/musician Anneke van Giersbergen – has released the first single from the upcoming debut album In This Moment We Are Free – Cities. “Days Go By – London” features soaring vocals and shimmering guitars, channeling the contrast between the frenetic energy and historic elegance of the city. Each of the 11 tracks was inspired by a city van Giersbergen encountered on tour. She explains that, “Often I have a strong feeling for a city where I perform. It can be anything, sometimes I visualize a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city that I want to write about.” A contest for fans to guess which city each track represents and win exclusive and rare items is up now on the band’s Facebook page.

Van Giersbergen is renowned in progressive and alternative rock/metal circles having worked with Ayreon, Devin Townsend, Anathema, and Moonspell. She was also a guest artist on the debut album of The Human Experimente, a project that featured King Crimson members Robert Fripp, John Wetton, and Adrian Belew, and Maynard James Keenan of Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.

In May of 2018, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen with a career-spanning two night concert backed by an orchestra, including songs from VUUR. The singer comments that she is, “Honor[ed] to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music,” and promises that, “Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song ‘Travel,’ will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering’s original album arrangement.”

Besides featuring van Giersbergen on vocals, VUUR’s lineup includes drummer Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest), guitarists Jord Otto (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) and Ferry Duijsens, and Johan van Stratum (Stream of Passion) on bass.

“Days Go By – London” is available for streaming now. In This Moment We Are Free – Cities is due out October 20 2017 via InsideOut Music. A behind the scenes peek at the making of the album is up now on VUUR’s YouTube. After two July 2017 festival dates, VUUR will hit the road again in support of Epica in November 2017, and also co-headline a four date tour in December with Scar Symmetry in support of the album, with My Propane opening. A full listing of dates can be found on the VUUR website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)