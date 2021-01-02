



Swedish synthpop artist Anna Öberg has released a new music video for the track “Handen Eller Hjärtat” off of her 2020 album Varelser Inuti. Shot by Öberg with K. Gasleben, the video matches the song’s bouncy electronic pop energy with a blend of celestial imagery with vibrant waves of color, morphing effects, and footage shot of the artist frolicking in nature. The song, produced and mixed by Charles Storm, also features additional vocals by Russ Rydén and Linnéa Mossberg. Varelser Inuti marks the artist’s third solo release following 2019’s Vafan Har Jag Gjort! and the 2017 Härsknar debut, which was nominated for “Best Synth” at the Manifestgala For Independent Music in 2018. The album was released on November 6, 2020 and is available digitally via Bandcamp, and in CD and LP formats via Gothenburg based record imprint Xenophone International, with distribution by Border Music.









Anna Öberg

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Xenophone International

Website, Facebook



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)