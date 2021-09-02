



After an absence of five years, Animal As Leaders has returned with a new helping of genre-bending instrumental music. Calling the track “part fever dream, part ritual,” founding member Tosin Abasi explains that “Monomyth” presents themes of the struggle of man’s search for meaning and significance and “the ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge.” With the video directed by Telavaya Reynolds, the visuals translate the song’s themes into a display of movement that matches the transcendent energy of tightly programmed synths, Matt Garstka’s forceful drumming, and the interplay of ambient melodies from guitarists Abasi and Javier Reyes, all choreographed by Tlathui Maza / NOHBORDS. Having recently signed a new deal with Sumerian Records, “Monomyth” marks the first new material from Animals As Leaders since 2016’s The Madness of Many, and is now available via all major streaming platforms.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)