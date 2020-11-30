



Following the release of the electro/punk act’s ninth album, Angelspit has now unveiled the first music video companion to The Ignorance Cartel. Directed by Angelspit founder Zoog Von Rock, “Don’t Say” is a frenetic and glitch-laden presentation that effectively mirrors the current state of the world, “overcome by the constant bombardment of disinformation and benign distractions.” The video also features guest appearances from several Patreon supporters, with the CRT glitch distortions provided by The Liar (Videopunks) at The Basement Labs; videos for all 14 tracks on The Ignorance Cartel, including “Don’t Say,” along with some exclusive content that will not be available anywhere else, will be included on a special limited edition VHS tape due for release on December 20. The “R-rated” VHS was one of the rewards offered to backers of the album’s Kickstarter campaign, produced with The Basement Labs, and can also be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. The Ignorance Cartel was released on October 20 and is available to purchase via Bandcamp in CD, digital, and cassette formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)