



Longstanding electro/punk act Angelspit has released a new single as the first taste of the forthcoming Diesel Priest album, titled “Don’t Know Zero.” Featuring the vocals of Miss Ballistic’s Imogen and guitars by Graeme Charles Kent and regular Angelspit collaborator George Bikos, founder and front man Karl “Zoog Von Rock” Learmont describes the track as cramming “18 months of global insanity into four minutes.” Compounding the single is the exclusive B-side track “Love That Drug,” as well as nine remixes from the likes of Sister Sarin, Ashley Bad, SPANKTHENUN, Steven OLaf, Slighter, Planetdamage, and more. Released today, September 3, Don’t Know Zero is available digitally via Bandcamp, with a video supplement – laden with glitchy effects reminiscent of Max Headroom, ’80s VHS horror, and ’90s cyberpunk – created by The Liar (Videpunks) at The Basement Labs soon to follow. Diesel Priest marks Angelspit’s tenth full-length album, with the band stating that the record is due for release mid-December 2021.





Angelspit/Black Pill Red Pill

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)