



Having worked together several times already, Angespit’s Zoog Von Rock and Queen of the Static Opera’s Melody Lynn have joined forces yet again for a new project, Venus of Gorgon. Friday, October 7 marks the release of the pair’s debut single under this moniker, with “Breathing But Not Alive” presenting lyrical themes inspired by the duo’s shared experiences of breaking free from the oppressive mindsets of small towns. Throughout “Breathing But Not Alive,” their vocals duel amid a mélange of harsh synth textures, with Von Rock further accentuating the song’s brute force with the newest weapon in his sonic arsenal, the “Blaster Beam,” a multi-stringed instrument built on an aluminum frame amplified by guitar pickups to add an additional barrage of mechanized distortion. Mastered by Reza Udhin (Inertia, Killing Joke) at Cryonica Audio, “Breathing But Not Alive” was produced by Von Rock and is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp.







“Breathing But Not Alive” marks the latest of Von Rock’s many collaborations and side projects, arriving one month after the September 11 release of the new single from his association with Ice Planet 9000. Following up on the pair’s Sequence 1: Glass Jar album released this past February, “The Ziggurat” is a standalone single that continues the project’s pursuit of cosmic sci-fi atmospheres, available to stream on Spotify.





Venus of Gorgon

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram

Angelspit/Black Pill Red Pill

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Queen of the Static Opera

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ice Planet 9000

Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)