



Karl Leramont – a.k.a. Zoog Von Rock – remains as prolific as ever with the announcement of not one, but two new singles, the first of which from his cosmic collaboration with Ice Planet 9000. Released today, December 6, “The Planetoid” sees Angelspit/Ice Planet 9000 continuing to traverse ’70s sci-fi inspired soundscapes that draw heavily from various influences, from the surreal cinema of Alejandro Jodorowsky to the artistic works of Chris Foss, the literary realms of H.P. Lovecraft, and the auditory explorations of Vangelis, Klaus Schulze, and Jean Michel Jarre; the accompanying music video created by Walt Watts fast forwards to the ’80s with imagery inspired by ’80s video games. “We wanted to create something that was reminiscent of a childhood full of wonder and Saturday matinee science fiction,” Von Rock explains, stating that an arsenal of vintage gear was used exclusively in the track’s creation to achieve the desired effect. Featuring additional synths by Steve Jones (Agent 13), “The Planetoid” follows up on the duo’s Sequence 1: Glass Jar audio drama EP released this past February, and is available now on all streaming services, with a Bandcamp release to follow in 2023.







The second single, “Art Imitates War” marks the first taste of the eleventh studio album from Angelspit, titled The Bastard Gods. The track will feature guest drummer Dave Nato (4th Wall, Anti-Nowhere League) complementing Von Rock’s trademark blend of glitch-laden samples, distorted synths, and further use of the Blaster Beam. “Art Imitates War” will arrive on December 19 via Bandcamp and other streaming services, with The Bastard Gods expected to be released in 2023.

Angelspit/Black Pill Red Pill

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Ice Planet 9000

Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)