



After teasing the album in September with the “Don’t Know Zero” single, electro/industrial cyberpunk act Angelspit has announced the release of the band’s tenth full-length effort, titled Diesel Priest. Drawing heavily on the events of the past 18 months, the record addresses themes of disinformation, social media, and the oversaturation of entertainment; referring to these issues as the bricks that comprise the “comfortable prison” of our own making, founder and front man Karl “Zoog Von Rock” Learmont laments that “Genuine interpersonal contact and substance have evaporated,” and that the album is intended to “remind you that life is about taking risks and learning for yourself.” Joining him on the record’s 13 tracks are a handful of collaborators, including guitarists George Bikos and Graeme Charles Kent, vocalists Brian Graupner (Gasoline Invertebrate, The Gothsicles, Hardcore Pong), Melody Lynn (Queen of the Static Opera), and Miss Ballistic members Imogen, Tiger Kitty Hell, Roxy Von Rock, and May May Graves. Diesel Priest is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp and Angelspit’s webstore, with a release date of December 3.

Angelspit/Black Pill Red Pill

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)