



Having established himself as both a solo aritist and in bands like Ride, Oasis, Beady Eye, and Hurricane #1, Andy Bell has announced his latest album under the moniker of GLOK. Focusing more on danceable beats and ambient electronic textures than the jangly droning guitars Bell has become known for, GLOK branches out from its instrumental beginnings as Pattern Recognition sees the artist collaborating with such vocalists as punk poet Sinead O’Brien, MC Shamon Cassette of Bon Voyage, Chloé “C.A.R.” Raunet, and Bell’s wife Shiarra; as well, the album features a guest apperance by Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie. Of the transition into more electronic sounds, Bell explains that “GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” with Pattern Recognition thematically following a loose thread of one’s life over the course of a single week, each of the vinyl’s four sides presenting the different mindsets and changes that an individual experiences over such a timespan. Pattern Recognition will be released on October 1 via Bytes – a sister label of Ransom Note Records – in digital, CD, and double-vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available through Bandcamp; the album follows his 2019 Dissident record, which was followed by a remix companion and the Citadel EP in 2020. Additionally, GLOK has performed remixes for the likes of Ganser, Maps, C.A.R., bdrmm, and Ride, while also contributing a track to The Gun Aid collection – alongside Nitzer Ebb, Daniel Avery, and Roisin Murphy – to raise funds for Hackney during the lockdowns.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)