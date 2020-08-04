



The industrial music scene is wrought with collaborations, with August 7 heralding the release of a new single and music video from two of its most accomplished and figures – Collide front woman kaRIN and Android Lust’s Shikhee. Calling the song an optimistic track in a time when optimism and positive energy are more needed than ever, Shikhee explains that both the song and video happened by chance, stating that the Collide vocalist “blew me away, especially the killer harmonies!” Similarly, kaRIN comments that the pair engage in peaceful protests as their schedules permit, their conversations often about world events and “our hopes of the world becoming a better place for humanity.” She also echoes Shikhee’s statement of optimism, calling the song “dark with hope,” with lyrics like “Cross your heart and hope to rise.” The accompanying video was created with the cooperation of visual artist and director Tas Limur, with Shikhee further elaborating that “An opportunity came up to do something for a #SavetheStages event the day after our release. They’ll be showing AL and Collide videos so we decided to put something together for the single.” The “Are You Listening” single was mixed by Christopher Jon at Dark Vision Media, with mastering provided by Alan Douches at West West Side Music; the single will be available via Bandcamp on Friday, August 7.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)