



It’s been three years since Anders Manga released any new material, but the darkwave artist has returned with today’s release of the Blood From Roses EP. Showcasing three tracks written and produced by Manga, the EP is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; mixed and mastered by Sebastian Komor, Manga first teased the EP’s title track in August, with the “Adrift” single serving as the second taste of what the three-track set has to offer. Blood From Roses follows up on Anders Manga’s Andromeda album, released in January of 2020.





