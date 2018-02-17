Anders Manga releases first new album in a decade, plans to tour





Emerging from a decade long silence, darkwave artist Anders Manga has unveiled a new album, titled Perfectly Stranger as a pay-what-you-want item on Bandcamp. Released on January 1 and dedicated to the memory of Angela Renee Barnes, Perfectly Stranger marks Manga’s attempt to revisit the sounds and emotions that informed his 2004 debut One Up for the Dying, with the artist stating that the new record would be “even more analog and minimal,” and that he “wanted to go back to basics and keep it very minimal and dark.” Perfectly Stranger was recorded by Manga in his mountain cabin in Transylvania County, NC during the last three months of 2017; performing all the instruments, vocals, mixing, and mastering himself. Plans for U.S. and European tour dates in 2018 are currently being planned with announcements to follow in the coming months.





Anders Manga

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)