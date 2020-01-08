



After spending the majority of 2019 focused on his gothic/metal band Bloody Hammers and releasing The Summoning via Napalm Records, darkwave artist Anders Manga once again focuses on his solo moniker as he announces the release of a new full-length record, what he refers to as a “surreal concept album,” titled Andromeda. First previewing the album with the “Breathless” single in mid-2019, Manga explains that Andromeda “lives in a weird post-nuke movie from the ’70s or ’80s,” and that it is “a darkwave album as longtime listeners would generally expect, but there are also some genre fluid moments.” Manga further comments that the title was influenced by the Alesis Andromeda synthesizer used extensively in the album’s creation. Andromeda is available for pre-order as a name-your-price item via Bandcamp, with a release date of January 24; as well, the album can be streamed on the site, while the second single, “Rosaries and Requiems” can be heard on YouTube. Manga is currently planning tour dates for 2020, for which he is “excited to play some of Andromeda, and of course a few classics.”









Anders Manga

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)