



Austin-based artist Scott Crow has earned a considerable reputation as an acclaimed author, activist, anarchist, antifascist, and audio aggravator. Having worked in such projects as Lesson Seven, Audio Assault, and corporatE unclE, it’s incredible to think that he has yet to release any music under his own name, but that changes now with the announcement of his solo debut, Of Everything…and Nothing. The album spans material Crow has been working on with other artists and producers since Crow’s tour in support of his Black Flags and Windmills: Hope, Anarchy and the Common Ground Collective book, published in 2015 via PM Press; as such, Of Everything…and Nothing showcases his adventurous and anarchist spirit as genres range from hip-hop to techno, ambient to spoken word, and experimental industrial, with collaborators including rapper Sole and DJ Pain 1, Chris Hannah (Propagandhi), Mark Pistel (Consolidated), Dead Voices on Air, Televangel (Blue Sky Black Death), Thor Harris (Swans, Thor & Friends), David May (KBD, Liquid 25), R34L, and more. Of Everything…and Nothing will be released via Crow’s own eMERGENCY hEARTS imprint on January 20 in digital and CD formats; furthermore, a remix companion is expected to follow in April, featuring the talents of Adrian Sherwood, Meat Beat Manifesto, Keith LaBlanc (Tackhead), Dead Voices on Air, David May, David M. Williams, and Televangel.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)