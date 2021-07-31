



Having launched his own Nomark label in 2019 with the release of the acclaimed A Handful of Dust and Long Stories, Amon Tobin follows up with his new album, titled How Do You Live. Featuring 10 brand new tracks, the new record also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Brazilian electronic artist’s debut, 1996’s Adventures in Foam; continuing to explore the boundaries of trip-hop, IDM, drum & bass, nu-jazz, and breakbeat, Tobin’s new record brings him full circle, with the album track “Sweet Inertia” featuring a guest appearanced by Figueroa – in fact, Tobin’s folk alter-ego. Due for release on September 24, How Do You Live is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp, where the album track “Rise to Ashes” can be previewed.





Amon Tobin

Nomark

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)