



Terrance Zdunich and Saar Hendelman have announced a special event to raise “a big ol’ glass of ‘Good Riddance'” to 2020 and celebrate the new year with their dark/folk act American Murder Song. Inviting fans to join in “singin’, swingin’, and ringin’ in 2021” via a New Year’s Eve livestream, the band will be hosting two performances – a matinee at 12:30pm PST, and an evening performance at 7:30pm PST – as an online Anti-2020 Recital; the show will see Zdunich and Hendelman not only performing songs from their collective catalog, but also taking song requests and sharing New Year’s Resolutions. The party will conclude with a virtual toast, a virtual kiss, and a “Shitshow Sing-Along” to wave the proverbial middle finger at the year of 2020; additional information on the event’s rules, schedule, and ticket prices can be found on the American Murder Song website.

American Murder Song

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)