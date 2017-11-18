Amanda Palmer releases Pink Floyd cover, music video "dedicated to the current administration"





Amanda Palmer has released an emotionally charged and visually striking video for her plaintive cover of Pink Floyd’s “Mother.” Palmer enlisted a tribe of women, from director Jordan Rathus and choreographer Coco Karolspins to fellow musicians Zoë Keating and Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins) to create her vision of a dystopian fable celebrating the strength of love, hope, women, and motherhood set against a haunting string arrangement by her longtime friend, composer Jherek Bischoff, performed by an all female quartet.

She explains that the video was inspired in equal parts by the current political climate, particularly the burgeoning women’s movement, and her own experiences as a new mother. “The lyrics to ‘Mother’ haunted me during the inauguration,” Palmer comments, “There’s a surge in female power right now: Trump and co. can prattle on about how they’re going to build a big, beautiful wall, but the mothers of this nation have a different agenda. We don’t want our children to grow up in a world of fear, separation, and scarcity.”







Palmer continues to say that the video’s shocking culmination would not have been possible without the “massive amount of trust” between herself and close friend Chris Wells, the openly gay actor who plays “The President.” “That finale scene could not have happened if it weren’t for our deep respect for one another; I couldn’t have done it with just any actor.” She also credits collaborators Auf der Maur and Keating as her “guiding lights” on the project as fellow musicians and mothers, elaborating that “This video is as much an homage to them as it is a statement about the current administration.”

“Mother” will be released as the B-side to a vinyl single of “In Harm’s Way,” which was written in response to the global refugee crisis. The single will be available exclusively through Amanda Palmer’s website with 10% of the proceeds donated to Because We Carry, a charity dedicated helping refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos.

