



Having released several other projects on their LÆBEL imprint, the duo of Claus Larsen and John R. Mirland have announced the third full-length album from their synthpop outlet Am Tierpark. Focusing yet again on “simple, yet strong and memorable melodies,” Kings of Failure is due for release on September 6 in CD and digital formats, as well as a hand numbered CD edition limited to 880 copies; limited to 100 copies, another hand numbered CD variant comes with a metal enamel pin. Pre-orders for Kings of Failure are available now via Bandcamp, where the album’s first track “Don’t Tell Me” can be streamed to preview.







Am Tierpark’s last album release was 2017’s Trashy Luxury. Since then, both Larsen and Mirland have unveiled several releases in their own respective bands. Most notably, Larsen conducted the Leæther Strip 30th Anniversary World Tour, along with several festival appearances, remixes, the release of Leæther Strip’s World Molæster album and the Commixture collaboration with Autoclav1.1, The Stricken with Bronski Beat’s Ian Donaldson, and the debut album from Die Klute – his collaboration with Dino Cazares (Fear Factory) and Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps). Mirland released music under his M73 moniker, as well as his band Negant with Jens B. Petersen (ManMindMachine) and Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia).

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)