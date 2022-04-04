



Although Claus Larsen and John R. Mirland have certainly kept busy with other projects and output, it has been nearly two years since the duo released any new material as Am Tierpark. Now, the band has announced its long-awaited fourth full-length effort, titled Forevermore, to further showcase their mutual love for old-school synthpop, tempered by a fresh electro sheen. Due for release on May 16 via the musicians’ own LÆBEL imprint, Larsen and Mirland describe the album’s 15 tracks as a blend of “Italo” and “hiNRG” compositions suitable for “the dancefloor, the couch, and the darkroom.” Pre-orders for Forevermore are available now in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, where the tracks “Shower Me with Freedom” and “Love Collide” can be previewed; the album marks Am Tierpark’s first new material since the June 2020 release of the “We’re Not Welcome” single, following the 2019 Kings of Failure album.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)