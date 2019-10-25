



British industrial/trip-hop act Allflaws has released a new music video for “Rebel Spirit” off of the upcoming album, Mysterium. With vocalist/producer Gabriel Curran’s lyrics decrying consumer and corporate culture, the video was created by Kurupt Media, infusing the black & white video with a frenetic blend of distorted imagery and Curran’s impassioned performance. Formed in Bristol in 2004, the project blends electronic elements with a combination of rap and sung vocals exploring themes of mental illness, science fiction, and politics. Mysterium marks the third full-length album from Allflaws and is due for release on November 11 in digital formats.





Allflaws

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)