



After a long absence, Italian darkwave and neo-folk band All My Faith Lost has announced the release of a new album, Untitled. As if an omen, the album marks the first new material from the quartet since the 2010 release of the Decade EP, with two songs from the album, “Violent Dreams II” and “Awakening The Moon,” now available for streaming. The group preserves the defining characteristics that defined its previous output, taking inspiration from surrealist paintings and exploring themes of mortality, mythology, and the darker aspects of love, while filtering them through lenses of personal experiences during the interlude and the influence of new member, guitarist Angelo Roccagli. Untitled will be released on March 9 via Cyclic Law in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now via the label’s webstore and Bandcamp, as well as the All My Faith Lost Bandcamp; the CD edition is limited to 500 copies in four-panel digisleeve, while the vinyl edition comes in two variants – a black vinyl of 200 copies, and a black & white marble vinyl of 100 copies.





