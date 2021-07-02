



From another galaxy by way of Bogota, Colombia comes the harsh electro/EBM entity known as Alien:Nation with a long gestating sophomore full-length album. In a bold move, Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell comes as a two-disc collection that not only sees the band pushing harder into blackened electro and industrialized dance, but also expanding on the duo’s reputation for hard-hitting remixes. As such, the first disc – titled Input Ritual – features 12 original tracks, which includes solo contributions from the likes of Midian Dite, System Noire, Cryptic Dawn, and Chamaeleon; the second – Output Pact – showcases a myriad of remixes from the likes of Croona, Ultimate Soldier, Nigen, Devil-M, Wychdoktor, and Nahtaivel. With cover art created by Alien:Nation vocalist Hexpyware from an illustration provided by Steph Dumais of Bloody Gore Comix, Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell marks the band’s first full-length album release since 2016’s Deconsecrate the Galaxy, which was then followed by the Xenocyber Dystopia EP in 2017. The album is due for release via Insane Records on July 9 in digital and CD formats, the latter available in a special edition limited to 100 copies (with 18 remaining at the time of this article), and 200 standard copies without the slipcase or digipack. Pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.





ALIEN:NATION

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Insane Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)