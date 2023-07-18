



Ryan Policky of A Shoreline Dream has joined forces with Genessier’s Andy Uhrmacher to form Alien Gothic, a band whose very name represents the outsider sound the duo seeks to explore. Drawing on the fundamentals of goth/rock and infusing them with swirling psychedelic and symphonic effects, today’s release of “In the Night” offers up the first taste of what the band will be offering on the forthcoming High and Dry album; recorded over the course of the last three years, Policky explains, “It’s something we knew would destroy the seedy, cobweb filled danceclubs of the past, bringing forth a new era of goth… Alien Goth!” The “In the Night” single is available exclusively through Bandcamp, with the corresponding music video shot by Policky and Uhrmacher in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado.







Written, recorded, mixed, and produced entirely by Policky and Uhrmacher, High and Dry is due for digital release on August 18 via Latenight Weeknight Records. Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.





