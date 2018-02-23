Alice Sweet Alice announces new album and Midwest tour





Having returned from the brink of dissolution in 2016, Kansas City alt. rock/post-punk act Alice Sweet Alice has announced a tour of the Midwest of the U.S., which will begin on March 6. The start of the tour coincides with the band’s upcoming album, Viola Organista – The Macabre Carnival – a remixed and remastered edition of Viola Organista… and Other Impossible Dreams, originally released in 2016 just prior to the band’s hiatus. Front man, bassist, vocalist, and manager Scott Martinez comments that “the main reason for redoing it has been the fact that the songs have evolved and we have new members that have adapted the songs to their own styles, and it just seemed natural to release an album that better reflected our new members and growth.” Of Alice Sweet Alice’s renewed vitality, Martinez states, “I decided that I wasn’t ready to stop,” and that while the other band members have their own reasons for continuing, “it all comes down to individual passions merging into one shared, powerful purpose.” While dates for the Midwest tour in support of Viola Organista – The Macabre Carnival are still being determined, among them will be the group’s appearance in Barrington, IL as part of the A.M.B. Fest 2018 in June. Further tour dates and album info can be found on the Alice Sweet Alice website.

Alice Sweet Alice

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)