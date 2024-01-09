



Ali Jafri has garnered a reputation as a formidable and versatile performer, having worked with the likes of David J. and Pigface. Amid a deluge of personal upheaval, he is continuing in his creative endeavors with the announcement of the debut album from his new outlet, The Shadow Majlis; produced and mixed by three-time Grammy Award winner David Bottrill (Peter Gabriel, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, TOOL, Mastodon), The Departure will feature David J. (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets) on bass, as well as drummer and percussionist Rakesh Tewari (Jaffa Road, The Special Interest Group), along with some special guests to be revealed in the coming weeks. “I am so very lucky to have worked with all of these amazing artists,” Jafri comments, stating that he is “very touched by their contributions.” He goes on to say that the album was a means to address his grief over both world events and the loss of his seven-year-old son Oisin, who passed away in September 2022 after a nine month battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma – a highly aggressive form of brain cancer often affecting children. Jafri also states that weekly updates and song reveals from The Departure will begin on January 16, leading up to the album’s February 27 release date, as well as The Shadow Majlis’ website launch. With cover art by Stephen Seto (Splinter Cage), the album will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)