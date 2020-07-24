



Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft – DAF – has often been cited as one of the most influential and trailblazing acts of the modern era, and although the band had not released any new material since 2003, the death of vocalist and co-founder Gabriel “Gabi” Delgado-López earlier this year has left an indelible void in electronic music. Now, prominent electronic music label Alfa Matrix has issued a new tribute to the band’s legacy, featuring 20 tracks of some of the best electro/EBM artists and bands performing their renditions of DAF; due for release on October 2 in CD and digital formats, Wir Sind DAF showcases the talents of Die Robo Sapiens, Neikka RPM, Armageddon Dildos, 808 Dot Pop, Technoir, AD:keY, Plastic Noise Experience, Aesthetische, Kant Kino, Junksista, and Helalyn Flowers, all paying homage to one of the originators of what we now call EBM and electropunk. According to the label, “Gone way too young, Gabi still had so much provocation to express and energy to share,” with the tribute compilation representing the label’s expression of respect and admiration, further commenting that “we tried to bring back that right mixture between rhythmic and intelligence across this tribute compilation, between intense and emotional, between surprising and provoking!” CD editions of Wir Sind DAF can be pre-ordered via the Alfa Matrix webstore, while digital editions can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp, where two tracks are available to preview stream now.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)