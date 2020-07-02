



Best known for his pioneering work with such electronic luminaries as Front 242, Male or Female, Speed Tribe, Nothing But Noise, and more, Daniel Bressanutti – a.k.a. Daniel B. – celebrates turning celebrates his sixty-sixth birthday this year. As such, Alfa Matrix pays tribute to Bressanutti’s life and work with the release of Six+Six; taking the live DJ concept of Daniel B. PROTHÈSE, which made its debut in the artist’s home country of Belgium this past February prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the album features a selection of tracks originally written for Front 242 and Male or Female, remixed and reinterpreted into a continuous sonic collage. Six+Six is due for release on August 27, with the opening “Gone to Heaven” rendition of Front 242’s “Seq666” available to preview. Digital editions can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp, while the CD edition can be pre-ordered on the Alfa Matrix webstore; both the CD and digital editions feature “Intro.Outro” as a bonus track. Additionally, two colored vinyl variants, each limited to 100 copies, are available via Daniel B.’s own label.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)