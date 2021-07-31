



Never an artist to sit still or limit himself to a single style, Alex Paterson has announced what will be the second album release on his Orbscure imprint; collaborating with longtime friend and “hardcase Yorkshireman” Fil Le Gonidec under the moniker of OSS (originally Orb Sound System, but now standing for On Sum Shit), the duo takes on a more industrial/techno direction on the forthcoming Enter the Kettle (Classified as a Weapon). Blending Gonidec’s metallic textures indicative of his northern roots with Paterson’s more southern dub and ambient house influence, and infused with a dash of surreal humor, the album presents 11 original tracks – three from the “north side,” and the remainder from the “south side” – “Like Chicago and also like the duo.” The opening track, “Whippersnapper” premiered on July 29.







Also featured on the record will be guest appearances by the likes of Roger Eno, Jah Wobble (Public Image Ltd., Primal Scream, The Damage Manual), George Holt (a.k.a. Doctor G., with credits including remixes for Depeche Mode and Erasure), and The Orb’s Michael Rendall. Due for release on November 19 via Orbscure and Cooking Vinyl, Enter the Kettle (Classified as a Weapon) is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Orbscure webstore.

Paterson and Gonidec first met as roadies for Killing Joke, the latter having also lived in Chicago and working with the likes of Murder Inc.; having released albums under the names of Autolump, Gonidec has collaborated with The Orb on numerous occasions since the early ’90s. He is also credited as “one of the few people able to calm Jaz Coleman.”





The Orb

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Orbscure Recordings

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cooking Vinyl

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)