



Experimental electronic musician Alessandro Cortini will be premiering his latest work, titled “Nati Infiniti,” on September 17 at the Atonal Festival in Berlin. This marks the first new material from the artist since his acclaimed 2021 album Scuro Chiaro, with “Nati Infiniti” presented as an audiovisual improvisation in collaboration with visual artist Marco Ciceri. Originally created as Sonar Lisboa 2022 for an immersive four-floor audio installation at the Museu de Lisboa Moagem, the composition is being reimagined as an evolving dialogue that invites the audience to embrace the transformative power of life in an ever-evolving and boundless universe. An album release of the installation is currently being planned for early 2024 via Mute, with Cortini also planning to soon return to the studio and work on a new studio effort.

Following the September 17 performance, Cortini will then embark on a series of North American tour dates before returning to Europe to finish out 2023; from September 22 to October 7, the musician will be playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, New York City, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, with several dates presented as part of the Reflections series, focusing on exploratory performances of sound, light, and architecture. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Alessandro Cortini’s social media pages.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)