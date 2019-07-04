



Solo artist and Nine Inch Nails live member Alessandro Cortini has announced a new album, Volume Massimo, his first on the eminent Mute label. As a preview of what the album has to offer, the first single “Amore Amaro” is now available to purchase, with an audio stream available via YouTube and SoundCloud. The follow up to his acclaimed 2017 album, Avanti, balances the melodic and the experimental, beginning with echoes of the previous release’s coda before unfurling into lush synth compositions punctuated with guitar ranging from pop-tinged to noisescape to melancholic.











With pre-orders now available, Volume Massimo will be released on September 27 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. A series of audio/visual performances in Europe and Japan have also been announced, beginning on August 30 in Berlin, Germany and continuing until December 11 in Brussels, Belgium; an April 11, 2020 date in Bruges, Belgium has also been scheduled. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Alessandro Cortini’s Facebook.

Alessandro Cortini

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)