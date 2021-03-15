



After releasing the collaborative Illusion of Time album with Daniel Avery in 2020, experimental musician Alessandro Cortini has annonuced and revealed details about a new solo record, titled Scuro Chiaro. A play on “Chiaroscuro,” the artistic term for the heavy contrasts of light and shadow, and the title of the album’s first single, Cortini explains that Scuro Chiaro thematically affirms the natural state of change inherent in life, explaining that “no matter how you order things, there are always going to be two elements that tend to be the opposite of each other that make up the truth… or make up everything.” As mentioned, the album is preceded by the single “Chiaroscuro,” a track that the artist comments is “to do with the conscious decision about trying to be positive, of striving for happiness while accepting the fact that happiness is not all positive,” an emotional place Cortini found himself in throughout the creation of the album.







Compiled and created through his archive of personal recordings, Scuro Chiaro marks Cortini’s second solo album under the Mute label, his first being 2019’s Volume Massimo, with the artwork by Emilie Elizabeth acting as a thematic bridge between the two records. Due for release on June 11, Scuro Chiaro is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and limited edition clear vinyl.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)