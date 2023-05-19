



It has been two years since experimental musician Alessandro Cortini released his acclaimed Scuro Chiaro album, and now, he is following up with a pair of live solo performances this Fall. Presented in association with Reflections, which focuses on exploratory performances of sound, light, and architecture, and part of a series by Floating, Cortini will be performing at New York City’s Church of the Heavenly Rest on September 29, and then on October 7 at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles; like the Scuro Chiaro album, the shows will see the producer/composer utilizing his semi-modular Strega synth system, which he custom designed with synth builders Make Noise, with tickets on sale at 10:00am local time via the Reflections website. digital and CD formats, as well as a limited edition clear vinyl.





