May 2023 19

Alessandro Cortini announces pair of performances in association with Reflections0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
It has been two years since experimental musician Alessandro Cortini released his acclaimed Scuro Chiaro album, and now, he is following up with a pair of live solo performances this Fall. Presented in association with Reflections, which focuses on exploratory performances of sound, light, and architecture, and part of a series by Floating, Cortini will be performing at New York City’s Church of the Heavenly Rest on September 29, and then on October 7 at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles; like the Scuro Chiaro album, the shows will see the producer/composer utilizing his semi-modular Strega synth system, which he custom designed with synth builders Make Noise, with tickets on sale at 10:00am local time via the Reflections website. digital and CD formats, as well as a limited edition clear vinyl.
 
Show Poster

 

Alessandro Cortini
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Mute Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Reflections
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Floating
Website, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine