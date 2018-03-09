



Radical artist and innovator Alec Empire – best known for his work in Atari Teenage Riot – will join electronic music pioneer Morton Subotnick in a concert celebrating the 50 year anniversary of Subotnick’s seminal Silver Apples of the Moon album on March 16 in Paris, France. Empire cites the album as an early influence during his teenage years in divided Berlin, inspiring his own work in electronic dance music. The event is being hosted by Borusan Sanat – founded by one of Türkiye’s leading industrial conglomerates and the driving force behind the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. Empire and Subotnick’s performance will be accompanied by visuals from Lillevan, the founding member of the visual/music group Rechenzentrum and artistic director at Sinfonia Trópico and GlacierMusic Festival. Tickets for the event can be found via the event Facebook page.

In addition, the trio will once again perform together at «Elektronauten» (Electronauts) Festival in Hamburg, Germany on June 17. Tickets and additional info can be found via the event Facebook page and the «Elektronauten» website.

Alec Empire

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Morton Subotnick

Website, Facebook

Lillevan Recherche

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Borusan Sanat

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

«Elektronauten» (Electronauts) Festival

Website, Facebook, Twitter YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)