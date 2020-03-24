



Having recently announced the cancellation of a tour of the Southwest U.S., which was to have taken place this April, electro/rock act AL1CE has released a pair of digital singles as name-your-price items on Bandcamp. With “You’re a Part of Me” released on March 20, and a cover of Duran Duran’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World” appearing three days later, the songs serve as a teaser for the band’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2019’s The Thirteenth Hour; lead vocalist Tash Cox explains the cover song to be an offering of hope to the community in consolation for the tour’s cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a piece of two-panel cover art created by Beatris Karaoglanyan, described by Cox as “a goddess offering flowers to a healing Mother Nature,” an image that she says, “stopped me in my tracks when I first saw it.” She also goes on to praise the band’s drummer Steve Kefalas for his tireless efforts as an ER physician in Los Angeles, referring to him as “the warrior doctor.” As of the publication of this article, the band is planning to proceed with the tour dates in May and June “barring any prolongation of stay at home orders and/or live venue restrictions.” The “Ordinary World” cover was mixed and mastered by AL1CE guitarist Scott Landes, while bassist Gordon Bash mixed “You’re a Part of Me.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)