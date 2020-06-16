



Electro/rock act AL1CE has released a new single and music video for the track “Love Is Forever,” which follows up on the “For Dead” single released in May. Mixed and mastered by Scott Landes, the song is described by the band as a song about “love, loss, and letting go,” further stating that loved ones “continue to exist if we hold them in our hearts.” The accompanying music video was directed by System Syn founder and acclaimed artist and filmmaker Clint Carney, with artwork by Kat Philbin; the artwork for both the “Love Is Forever” and “For Dead” singles was provided by Brittany Bindrim of I:Scintilla. The “Love Is Forever” single is available to purchase via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)