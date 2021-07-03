



Progressive and surreal, Los Angeles electro/rock band AL1CE has unveiled a new single and music video, titled “Electrical.” Having made its premiere via Folk n Rock , the video was directed by the band’s own Sasha Travis and conceived in part by friend, regular associate, and acclaimed artist/filmmaker Clint Carney – we see animated robots in a representation of Plato’s cave breaking from their tethers and chains as an allegory for finding truth and freedom in a world of illusion. Calling the video “an amalgamation of blood, sweat, tears, hope, and above all else, love,” vocalist Tash Cox further explains that despite its darker depictions of love and reality, “the creation itself channels the energy, talent, and passion of our little AL1CE family.” Shot in October of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the video also features the band and dancers Sheena Leigh and Marlon Pelayo performing in the rain, provided through a machine built by friend and fellow creative Bryan Forrest. Remarking on the difficulties of shooting in such conditions, masked and soaked, Cox states that “it collectively represents our way of making art in spite of all odds.”







Now available to purchase digitally via Bandcamp, “Electrical” marks the first song from the forthcoming album As Above, So Below; written during a break in touring in the summer of 2019, the song was mixed and mastered by guitarist Scott Landes. This marks AL1CE’s second release of 2021, following the band’s cover of The Chameleons’ “Swamp Thing,” released in February and available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)