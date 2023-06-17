



This past Spring saw Los Angeles electro/rock act AL1CE conducting the Shadows and Light Tour. Clearly, the band is in no shortage of energy or motivation with the announcement of a summer leg of the tour, focusing on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest; beginning on July 17 and concluding on July 30, the Summer Shadows Tour will take AL1CE through Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Albuquerque, Sacramento, Colorado Springs, and more, with fellow dark electronic act System Syn joining for select dates. Preceding the tour will be a special livestream kickoff performance via the band’s AL1CE.tv Twitch channel. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website, while members of the AL1CE Inner Circle will have opportunities for meet-and-greets and other VIP options.





AL1CE

Mankind is Obsolete

System Syn

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)