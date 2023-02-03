



Just a few months after the Los Angeles electro/rock band concluded the second leg of the As Above Tour, AL1CE has now announced dates for the Shadows and Light Tour this Spring. Beginning on April 20 in Reno, NV, the tour will run until May 13 in Phoenix, AZ, with the band stating that “We’re stoked to get back out to the Northeast and play in some places that we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.” Other stops on the tour include Chicago, Bufflo, Minneapolis, New York City, Pittsburgh, Albany, Nashville, Albuquerque, and Colorado Springs. Joining AL1CE on the tour will be fellow dark electro/rock act Adrian H and the Wounds, with several of the dates to feature a “super secret special guest,” with the band commenting, “Yes, you will definitely probably know who they are…!” A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website, while members of the AL1CE Inner Circle will have opportunities for meet-and-greets and other VIP options.







Additionally, AL1CE has unveiled a new single for Bandcamp Friday, releasing the “The Dead Lucky Theme Song.” along with a corresponding video tie-in to the Image Comics title. The video acts as a trailer for the first volume of the series from French Carlomagno ( Radiant Black ) and Melissa Flores ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ), with a trade paperback collecting the first six issues due to appear in bookstores on March 22, and is currently available across such digital platforms as Amazon Kindle, Apple BOoks, and Google Play. Set in San Francisco, The Dead Lucky follows a character named Bibiana Lopez-Yang, who has been gifted with the power to control electricity, while also haunted by the ghosts of her lost platoon in Afghanistan; meanwhile, she must use her powers to thwart the plans of the MORROW tech consortium, facing off against peacekeeper robots and local street gangs alike. “My favorite stories are the ones that leave specific imprints on your heart,” explains AL1CE vocalist Tash Cox, “Our intention in creating the music is to weave similar feelings that we had felt when reading Melissa’s powerful story.” Flores states that AL1CE was her first and only choice to collaborate for the theme song, commenting that the band “has written and performed a captivating and haunting song that perfectly sums up the complex emotion behind this book.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)