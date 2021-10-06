



Following the band’s release of the “Electrical” single and its accompanying Reimagination remix EP, Los Angeles electro/rock act AL1CE will be hitting the live circuit this autumn, announcing a run of West Coast and Southwestern dates. Kicking off the tour will be the AL1CE Hallows Eve performance in North Hollywood on October 22, which will also celebrate the release of Part 1 of the new album As Above, So Below; calling the album a “very special and unique chapter in the AL1CE family,” As Above, So Below first took shape in the beginning of 2020 as the onset of the global crisis led to changes in the band’s touring plans, processing emotions of “grief, hope, love, loss, and life.”







As with the 1NSIDE/out virtual tour, the AL1CE Hallows Eve event will also be livestreamed on AL1CE.tv; besides the music, which will also see the group performing under its various guises (including the indie swing of Alice Underground or the punk/rockabilly of Bashrock), the three hour show will feature contortionists, burlesque performers, jugglers, and more! Tickets for AL1CE Hallows Eve are available now via EventBrite, while a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s Facebook events page.

In addition to the tour and album announcement, AL1CE is also taking part in another artistic endeavor with the Flight graphic novel. Illustrated by James Curcio, and utilizing photography by Denise Leitner, and costume design by Venia, the book came about initially as the band began to write for a dance theatre project, “with the music as soundtrack to what we envisioned as a story of a world of humanoid birdlike creatures who had forgotten their true nature… how to fly.” A preview for the Flight graphic novel will be presented as part of AL1CE Hallows Eve, with VIP ticket holders and subscribers to AL1CE’s “Inner Circle” to receive a copy.





