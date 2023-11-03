



Canadian art pop and dark alternative musician Aileé Zaga has revealed her latest single, “Written in the Earth.” Written from the perspective of an entity embodying the collective essence of women and nature, the song presents themes of self-acceptance and drawing parallels between the commodifaction and exploitation of women and natural resources; calling it “A simple song about a complicated subject,” Zaga hopes the song to be an anthem of encouragement for people to see themselves as worthy, stating that the so-called “imperfections” we see in ourselves are often the same things we call beautiful in nature – uneven textures, asymmetry, age and the passage of time. The song had been in the works for some time before the artist reached out to producer Alex DeGroot (Zola Jesus, Emily Jane White), who also went on to play guitar and infuse a blend of organic and electronic sound design, featuring performances by cellist Martin Krátký and violinist Chloe Davidson. Furthermore, Zaga cites songs like “Veka” by Zola Jesus and Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” as inspirations for “Written in the Earth.” Released today, November 3, the single is now available via all major streaming platforms; the song follows up on her “Goddess of the Dawn” single from early 2022.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)