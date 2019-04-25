Agent Side Grinder signs to Metropolis in North America for latest album





As one of the most celebrated labels in North America for electro/industrial music, Metropolis Records continues its current streak of new European signings with Swedish new wave/post-punk act Agent Side Grinder now added to the roster. With a digital release date of April 26, the Bromma, Stockholm band’s latest album, A/X is the first to feature new lead vocalist Emanuel Åström joining founding members Johan Lange and Peter Fristedt, with one track featuring a guest performance from Sally Dige; as evidenced by the singles “Stripdown” and “Doppelgänger,” the album finds the band once again embracing electronics and striving for a more danceable sound, whereas past recordings included a live bass guitarist. The group has garnered a reputation for powerful live performances, having opened for the likes of Suicide and Laibach, conducted seven European tours, and playing such festivals as M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik Treffen, Arvikafestivalen, and more.







A/X is being released by Progress Productions in Agent Side Grinder’s native Sweden and the rest of Europe, with Metropolis planning to release both a CD and a vinyl edition limited to 300 on June 7; pre-orders can be found on the Metropolis website and on Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)